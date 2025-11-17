Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Intel Earnings

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

