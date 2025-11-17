Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $11.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.83. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $222.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

