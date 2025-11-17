Zenas BioPharma FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by HC Wainwright

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zenas BioPharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

ZBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 1.9%

ZBIO stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.53. Zenas BioPharma has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $36.63.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insider Activity at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 316,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $6,008,161.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,209,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,971,475. This represents a 16.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 105,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,832,669 shares in the company, valued at $34,820,711. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.