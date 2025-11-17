Zenas BioPharma FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2025

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIOFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zenas BioPharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

ZBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 1.9%

ZBIO stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -1.53. Zenas BioPharma has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $36.63.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insider Activity at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 316,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $6,008,161.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,209,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,971,475. This represents a 16.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 105,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,832,669 shares in the company, valued at $34,820,711. This represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 923,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,163. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

