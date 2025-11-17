Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $543,504.33 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $543,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $68.80 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 186.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

