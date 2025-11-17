zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Cut to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on zSpace from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, zSpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

zSpace Price Performance

Shares of zSpace stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. zSpace has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On zSpace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About zSpace

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

