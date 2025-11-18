135 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,563.88.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total transaction of $3,652,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,764,856.16. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,339.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,679.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,679.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $33,570,334. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,336.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,298.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.