16,768 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,824.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 270.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

