24,120 Shares in Hecla Mining Company $HL Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE HL opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.29. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,225,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,030. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock worth $2,667,365. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.