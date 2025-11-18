3,298 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,389,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Block Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,441.56. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,441 shares of company stock worth $8,778,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

