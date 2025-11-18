8,154 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 560,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 506,787 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,098,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $18,972,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,287. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

UPST opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

