Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.75 and traded as high as C$26.68. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$25.42, with a volume of 664,052 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

