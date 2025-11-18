AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get AerSale alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AerSale from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerSale currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASLE

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92. AerSale has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). AerSale had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. M3F Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 11.3% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,472,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 353,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 444,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AerSale by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerSale by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,378 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.