Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3576.
Air New Zealand Stock Up 3.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.
About Air New Zealand
Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.