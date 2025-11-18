Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3576.

Air New Zealand Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.