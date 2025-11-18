Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,800 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $228.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.