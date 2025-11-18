Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of ARE opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

