Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,749,806,000 after purchasing an additional 593,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 727,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

