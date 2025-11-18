Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

