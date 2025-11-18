Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

