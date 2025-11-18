Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.