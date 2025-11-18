Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $104.1090 million for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ambarella stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $203,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,108 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,448.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $391,431.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ambarella by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

