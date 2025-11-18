American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.1667.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4%

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 267.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 118,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.