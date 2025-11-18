American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $344,645,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 383.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,355,000 after buying an additional 2,058,656 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

