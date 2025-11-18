Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $975.00 to $950.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,005.00 to $947.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,065.00 to $990.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $907.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $1,130.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $9,605,487. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

