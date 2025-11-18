Andra AP fonden Has $52.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

