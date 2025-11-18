Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $96.27. 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

