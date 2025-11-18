Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lowered by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.