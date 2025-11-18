Aramark $ARMK Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Aramark worth $190,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,890 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $46,499,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,476,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 79.0% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,075,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after purchasing an additional 916,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after purchasing an additional 809,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

