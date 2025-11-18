ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.41.

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$24.67 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.63 and a 52-week high of C$31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.01.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 20.95%.The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

