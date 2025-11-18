argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenex traded as high as $934.13 and last traded at $929.61, with a volume of 430051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.98.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America increased their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex
argenex Trading Up 2.4%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.
argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
argenex Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
