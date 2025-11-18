argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenex traded as high as $934.13 and last traded at $929.61, with a volume of 430051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.98.

Get argenex alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America increased their target price on argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ARGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

argenex Trading Up 2.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,408,000 after purchasing an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in argenex by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after buying an additional 250,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in argenex by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in argenex by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after buying an additional 158,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in argenex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.