Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.1111.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Arhaus Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.26 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Arhaus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arhaus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

