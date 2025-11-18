Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $147.53 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

ARWR opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 129,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,000,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after buying an additional 254,002 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,888,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

