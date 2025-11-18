Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Zacks Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,480.42. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,048. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,332 shares of company stock valued at $592,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 319.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.