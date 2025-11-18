Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.1375 and last traded at $19.1625. 113,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 28,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

