Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 22,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 98,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $125,300,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $258.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,151,037 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $293.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.