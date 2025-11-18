Autodesk (ADSK) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $1.8062 billion for the quarter. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autodesk Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.13.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
