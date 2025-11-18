AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in AutoZone by 23.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,551.56.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,862.31 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,036.40 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,003.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,892.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

