Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

