Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $108,514,000 after purchasing an additional 499,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

