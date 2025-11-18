Avolta (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Avolta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

