Avolta (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.
Avolta Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.
About Avolta
Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.