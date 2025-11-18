Baidu, Inc. $BIDU is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,520 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 7.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $153,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 143.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Nomura boosted their price objective on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

