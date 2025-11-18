Baidu, Inc. $BIDU is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270,520 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 7.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $153,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 143.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $149.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.