Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.50 and last traded at GBX 197.50. Approximately 356,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 288,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £233.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.23.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.