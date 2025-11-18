Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 582,767 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 31.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 48,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Plug Power by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Plug Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Insider Activity

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.