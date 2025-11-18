Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the third quarter worth $804,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 160.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

