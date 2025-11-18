Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 403.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 23.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 6.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 226,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Zacks Research lowered Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

