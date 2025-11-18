Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after buying an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0%

DIS stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.