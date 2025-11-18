Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

