Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $62,859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

