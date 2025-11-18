Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

