Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PANW opened at $202.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.