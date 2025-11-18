Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $370.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total value of $24,159,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. The trade was a 42.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

